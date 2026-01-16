IFPA Women's State Pinball Finals heads to Fremont

Did you know that pinball can be played competitively?

The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) holds pinball tournaments at local and state levels, with the top 16 women from Michigan set to compete this Sunday at the State Pinball Championships.

Players will play on machines from the 1960s to present day, with the winner receiving a cash prize and opportunity to compete at the IFPA Women's Nationals in Colorado!

Sunday's tournament is only open to competetors and will be held at the Clubhouse Arcade in Fremont. The tournament begins at 12 P.M., but audiences have a chance to watch the event live online from Ypsi Pinball.

Michigan IFPA Women’s Pinball Director Heather Kendrick visited the Morning Mix to share more.

