How to Turn Your Fall Pumpkins into Tasty Puree

As fall wraps up and winter approaches, you're probably wondering what to do with all those decorative pumpkins still sitting on your porch. Instead of throwing them away, Fox 17 lifestyle expert Lindsay Poppen shows you how to transform them into delicious pumpkin puree perfect for holiday cooking.

What You'll Need



Decorative pumpkins from your fall display

Sharp knife

Large spoon for scooping

Baking pan

Aluminum foil

Blender

Step-by-Step Instructions



Prepare the Pumpkin Cut your pumpkin in half using a sharp knife. Next, scoop out all the seeds and pulp using a large spoon. Don't worry if a few strings are left behind – they won't affect the final product. Roast the Pumpkin Place; the pumpkin halves cut side down on a baking pan lined with aluminum foil. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 45 minutes to one hour, or until the pumpkin skin turns golden brown. Create the Puree Once the pumpkins have cooled, scoop out the tender flesh and add it to your blender. Puree until smooth, adding small amounts of water if needed to reach your desired consistency.

Storage and Uses

Your homemade pumpkin puree can be frozen for up to three months, making it ready for baking whenever inspiration strikes. Use it in pies, cookies, breads, soups, and other seasonal recipes throughout the winter months.

This simple technique helps reduce food waste while giving you a head start on holiday baking – all from pumpkins that would otherwise end up in the trash.

This article was written with the help of AI based on a script originally written by Lindsay Poppen.

