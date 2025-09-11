How to have "the talk" with your parents about assisted living; Tips from CarePatrol West Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

With the Baby Boomer generation aging, many of their grown kids are now in the chapter of life where they need to make a transition from independent to assisted living. That conversation isn't always easy to start due to the many factors that go into such a huge change in someone's life.

Fortunately, CarePatrol is there to help guide the conversation and make the process of finding assisted living care stress-free for everyone involved. They also dispel myths about assisted living and help navigate the tough discussion of moving loved ones to a facility. CarePatrol also partners with local facilities to receive and give referrals for potential future residents and their families as they find the perfect fit.

CarePatrol representatives Marta Andrews-Suttorp and Madalyn Weber join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share ways grown children can start the difficult conversation with their parents on moving into assisted living. There will be an informational seminar on October 7 at 6 p.m. at 5960 Tahoe Dr SE, Grand Rapids, sharing the best ways to approach this topic with elderly parents.

CarePatrol is the only senior placement agency with over 20,000 pre-screened communities and Local Senior Care Advisors. So whether it's assisted living, independent living, in-home care, memory care, or nursing homes, CarePatrol advisors will provide a list of care options that specifically meet individual needs and preferences.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085.

