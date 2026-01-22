House Rules Lounge celebrates five years of gaming

House Rules Lounge began as a straightforward concept: a place where people can gather and play a variety of board games and tabletop games, all while being able to enjoy a beverage while playing. Customers are welcome to play games from the Lounge's large selection, bring their own, and purchase brand-new games.

The business celebrated five years of business in December 2025, and are hosting a special anniversary event on Saturday, January 24 from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Local guest breweries including New Holland Brewing and Mitten Brewing will participate throughout the afternoon and offer libation samples. Freebies will also be distributed while supplies last, and a D20 discount will also be offered. Guests who roll a 20-sided dice at checkout will get that number's percentage off their total bill!

The event is free to attend and open to all. House Rules is located at 404 Ionia Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Co-owners Brian Beaucher and Nathan Murray visited the Morning Mix to discuss the business' growth in the past five years.

Visit houseruleslounge.com for more information.

