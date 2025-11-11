Hospice of Michigan to host Cheers for Charity event

The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, & Food Festival is one of Grand Rapids' most looked-forward to events, bringing over 1,000 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits globally and locally. It is an opportunity to try something new, or bring connoisseurs together under one roof.

This year's festival will be held at DeVos Place Friday, November 21 from 4 P.M. to 9 P.M. and Saturday, November 22 from 2 P.M. to 9 P.M.

On Thursday, November 20 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M., the Festival's Cheers for Charity VIP Night will take place. Open to charity partners and guests attending any of the Festival days, Cheers for Charity pays respect to veterans and their families through special performances, live music, auctions, and more.

Hospice of Michigan (HOM) has been named as the 2025 charitable partner for the Festival, where leftover tasting tickets can be donated to HOM for the organization's We Honor Veterans program, ensuring that those who have served receive quality end-of-life care. VIP Night tickets are $150.

Visit grwinefestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets. For those who cannot attend the event but would still like to contribute to HOM, visit hom.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok