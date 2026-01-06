Hopelynd's upcoming art show to feature adult artists

Hopelynd is a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit organization that advocates for disabled artists. The organization has hosted art exhibits spotlighting artists under 18 years old, but an upcoming event this spring is expanding to include adults.

Intrinsic, meaning something that is "essential", or "belonging", is the next art fair that will feature artists 18 and older. Intrinsic by Hopelynd will be held March 27 at Venue3Two, located at 3232 Shaffer Ave SE in Grand Rapids beginning at 7 P.M.

Celebrating talent, building inclusivity, and challenging misconceptions about disability is at the heart of Intrinsic. The show will also feature an auction of the artists' work with half of those proceeds benefiting the artist, while the other half will be donated to Hopelynd.

Tickets are on sale now including sponsorship opportunities. All sales will support Hopelynd's resources for disabled artists, build a permanent accessible studio space, and feature classes for artist participation. Tickets are $10 for the first 100 people, then the price will increase to $20.

Artists with a physical, mental, or emotional disability who would like to showcase and auction their artwork are encouraged to sign up. Volunteers are also needed to assist during the event.

Hopelynd co-founders Kellie Hetler and Kara Hanes returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the nonprofit's growth and what attendees can see at the event.

Visit hopelynd.com for more information.

