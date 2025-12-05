Hope Pkgs celebrates ten years of providing foster care first-night bags

When a child is placed in foster care, there is little time for them to pack, and they are often leaving and arriving with very little items - sometimes, it's only the clothes on their backs or one trash bag full of items. Hope Pkgs, founded by Lisa Hoeve, has been providing First Night Bags for West Michigan children entering foster care that provides them with essential items, such as pajamas, toiletries, underwear, and more. During this traumatic and challenging time, these children are not just given basic necessities - they are also given the gift of dignity and hope.

Hope Pkgs is celebrating ten years of providing First Night Bags, and are closing 2025 with the Holiday Hope Challenge. They are seeking a goal of providing 10,000 First Night Bags by December 24 - and only 489 more bags are needed to be sponsored for $35 each to reach the milestone.

There are plenty of ways for the community to give back and provide a First Night Bag to a West Michigan child. Monetary donations are accepted online, including at one-time or recurring offers.

For those who prefer to give by mail, checks can be made out to:

Hope Pkgs

P.O. Box 1263

Holland, MI 49422

Even after the campaign ends, there is still a chance for the community to continue supporting Hope Pkgs. An Amazon Wishlist is available for those who wish to purchase individual items for these First Night Bags, where items will be shipped directly to Hope Pkgs' packing space, ensuring that these bags can continue to be provided into the new year and beyond.

Visit hopepkgs.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok