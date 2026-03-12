Hop For Hope fundraiser returns to support Saving Souls Pet Alliance

Saving Souls Pet Alliance work throughout West Michigan to save the lives of dogs and cats through fostering, where volunteer families care for the animals before finding their forever homes. All medical care, training, and support is received by the organization during these animals in care, and many foster-to-adopt opportunities are available.

Saving Souls is hosting their "Hop For Hope" fundraiser event in collaboration with Lenderink Tree Farm on Sunday, March 29 from 12 to 3 P.M. The event is family-friendly and free to attend.

Guests will be able to experience an Easter Egg hunt on the tree farm grounds as well as a scavenger hunt. Local vendors will set up shop, and there will also be crafts, a coffee truck, an appearance from Olly's Donuts, raffle basket opportunities, and the chance for families to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. Guests can make a donation to receive an Easter Egg hunt bag, where all proceeds will go towards Saving Souls Pet Alliance.

Businesses are encouraged to donate raffle baskets for the event as well, and can learn more at sspalliance.com.

Saving Souls Board Member and owner of Mutty Mornings Pet Bandanas Erin Tarkington visited the Morning Mix with Saving Souls Pet Alliance Foster Susan VanSpronsen and her foster dog, Sapphire, to share more about the event, which can be RSVP'd to on Facebook.

Lenderink Tree Farm is located at 1401 House St NE in Belmont.

