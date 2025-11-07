Honor Children's Grief Awareness Month by sponsoring a child through Ele's Place

November is Children's Grief Awareness Month, and Ele's Place West Michigan is committed to maintain their provision of bereavement programs for children who have experienced loss free of charge.

Throughout the month of November, they are seeking donations to ensure these programs are able to continue. It is $600 to sponsor a child or teen, or $1,000 to sponsor a family during their grieving journey.

They will also host a "Tour of the Heart" at their location on 2000 Michigan St. in Grand Rapids on November 21. The tour will last from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. Visitors can learn more about Ele's Place's services and how the community can continue to be involved year-round.

Visit elesplace.org for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok