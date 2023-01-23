Hone your skills in the live performing arts at BAM Talent's Broadway Bootcamp

Black Art Matters (BAM) Talent, a non-profit theatrical organization, is offering a new Master Class course designed for aspiring professional live performance artists called Broadway Bootcamp.

The 10-week theatrical course is designed to hone the skills of actors and performers in all areas of the live performing arts.

Courses will begin with physical fitness led by BAM company member, Yesenia Cotto, & end with an educational course crafted for every level of professional in a vast number of disciplines, styles, and perspectives.

Instructors will be professional performers themselves, including local actors Darius Colquitt, Yessy Gomez, Marcus A. Jordan, MJ Westmaas, Nicholas Bradley Gray, and Meaghan Gietzen. Professional Broadway performers and industry professionals Rueben D. Echoles, Donica Lynn, Matthew Stephens, and Darius de Haas will also make an appearance.

Broadway Bootcamp will take place every Saturday from February 4 through April 22. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wealthy Theatre Annex.

Classes cost $20 per person, with discounts available for low-income individuals.

BAM Talent is offering an Early Bird Special: $120 for the entire BootCamp package (a 40 percent discount) for those who sign up for all classes before February 3.

Sign up and learn more by visiting bamtalent.org.