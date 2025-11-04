Homes Giving Hope earns national recognition ahead of annual gala

Homes Giving Hope was co-founded by Brian and Sara Boven. The non-profit provides independent living opportunities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and have opened five homes in West Michigan. Currently, 18 residents live in three homes with a residential advisor, who manages the home and provides community activities for the residents.

To continue operating expenses and provide these opportunities for those who need it, their annual gala will be held November 20 at the Frederick Meijer Gardens. The gala will begin at 6:30 P.M. with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and program at 7 P.M. An auction will be held later in the evening as well.

The gala is $150 per ticket, and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Brian's work with Homes giving Hope has earned him a nomination for the nationally-recognized Good Neighbor Award, and you can vote for him to win a spot within the Top 5! Voting is open through November 6.

Visit homesgivinghope.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

