Homeless Prevention Partners receives Good Neighbor Award finalist nomination

Homeless Prevention Partners provides emergency rent, mortgage, and utility assistance to Muskegon County and Ottawa County residents who need it in wake of preventing homelessness. It is a situation that Managing Broker of City2Shore Gateway Group, Stacey Ruew, is all too familiar with. Bringing her expertise in real estate and heart for people, Homeless Prevention Partners was born.

The non-profit is community funded, allowing to provide flexibility in different circumstances, including same-day funding if criteria is met and an eviction notice is not needed.

Stacey's work through Homeless Prevention Partners has garnered her a nomination as one of ten national finalists for the National Association of Realtors Good Neighbor Award. The nation-wide program recognizes realtors who assist the community through volunteering, and the community can vote for her for a chance at receiving grant money to continue Homeless Prevention Partners' efforts.

There is another fundraising opportunity for Homeless Prevention Partners' Soup For All event, which will be held November 20 from 11:30 A.M. to 1 P.M. at St. Patrick's Church in Grand Haven.

Tickets are $15 each, and raffle tickets are available at $20 each. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Stacey visited the Morning Mix to share more about Homeless Prevention Partners' work in the community.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok