Holland's Great Rotary International Cookoff celebrates culture through cuisine

The Great Rotary International Cookoff features community-based, worldwide tastes in one location. This year's cookoff will be held Saturday, February 21 from 6 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at the Midtown Center in Holland. The event is in partnership with Holland's three Rotary clubs: Lakeshore Rotaract, Holland Rotary, and Holland After Hours Rotary.

The event will feature Taste of Asia, UpLeaf Cafe, Rock 'N Thai Street Eats and Boba, Nadine's Fish Tips Wings, Caribbean Sunrise, and Margarita's. Cultural dancers, a silent auction, activities for kids, and more will also be present.

Tickets are $15 to $20 per person, $8 for students, and $50 for a family of over four members. All event proceeds will benefit Heart Safe Holland, Leaders of the 21st Century, Rotary Youth Exchange, Interact clubs, and other Rotary projects in the area.

Lakeshore United Rotaract Club member Brenda Ballesteros and Margarita's owner Alonzo Salinas visited the Morning Mix to share more.

