Holland On Ice features ice carving and Snowmelt 5K

Winter festivals have made their way across West Michigan, and Holland's Holland On Ice festival brings artistry, fitness, and more for two days only. This year's Holland On Ice takes place Friday, February 6 through Saturday, February 7.

Holland On Ice features live ice sculpting in GDK Park from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. on Friday and 10 A.M. to 7 P.M. on Saturday. Visitors can view the ice sculptures throughout the downtown area until 10 P.M. on Friday and from 8 A.M. to 10 P.M. on Saturday. Several sculptures are interactive and able to be touched, such as a throne made of ice or games able to be played.

Holland On Ice will also have the Snowmelt 5K Fun Run and Walk on the heated sidewalks, which kicks off Saturday at 8 A.M. Participants will receive a medal and swag bag, and children can participate in a Mini Dash.

There is no registration fee to view the ice sculptures, but those interested in participating in the 5K will need to register in advance.

Additionally, the Holland Ice Rink will be open, and downtown businesses will host the Meltdown Sale during the two-day event, clearing out inventory to make room for spring supply.

