Holistic Health Fair returns to Holland

Health and wellness is important for everyone, and the Holistic Health Fair brings local practitioners and vendors together to share knowledge, experience, and resources to the community in an accessible manner.

The Holistic Health Fair is returning to the Holland Civic Center on Saturday, November 1 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. Tickets are just $5 in advance or $8 on the day of.

Vendors specializing in acupuncture, herbal remedies, energy resources, frequency tools, and more will be available. A variety of speakers will be on site as well, sharing subjects ranging from meditation to music therapy.

The fair will also have places for attendees to rest and relax with massages, reflexology treatments, and tea.

There is a lot to look forward to this weekend! Visit holistichealthfair.org for more information including a full vendor list. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok