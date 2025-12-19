Holiday-themed beverages with Drink GR's Nate Blury

The holiday season brings a plethora of gatherings, and that means a variety of themed cocktails and mocktails will be available to try - or make yourself! Drink GR's Nate Blury returned to the Morning Mix studio to share a few recipes this season!

Cranberry Bourbon Sour

Ingredients (for one cocktail):



2 oz bourbon (I am using Iron Fish)

2 oz cranberry juice

1 oz fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz simple syrup (adjust to taste for desired sweetness)

Garnish: Fresh cranberries and a sprig of fresh rosemary

Directions:



Combine the bourbon, cranberry juice, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds until the outside of the shaker is very cold. Strain the mixture into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a few fresh cranberries and a sprig of rosemary for a festive touch.



Snow and Flake Martini

Ingredients:



1 oz vanilla vodka

.5 oz peppermint schnapps

1 oz White Chocolate Liqueur

2 ounces heavy cream

Sanding sugar

Directions:



Pour a small amount of vodka onto a small plate, and a small amount of sugar crystals onto a second plate. Set aside. Add 1 cup of ice to the cocktail shaker. Pour in all ingredients, shake to combine. Pour cocktail into a martini glass and serve.

Winter "Snow" Mocktail

Ingredients:



4 oz LOCO Coffee Vanilla 3 oz Cream Soda .5 oz heavy cream Garnish: Marshmallow or powdered sugar

Directions:



Add ingredients to a cocktail glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with powdered sugar.



For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok