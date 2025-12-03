Holiday stocking stuffers with Mama Bear Survival's Emily Richett

As you shop around this holiday season, stocking stuffers are great, but can often be single-use items, or items that are impractical for everyday use.

Lifestyle contributor and author of Mama Bear Survival , Emily Richett, visited the Morning Mix with stocking stuffer suggestions for both practical and personal safety needs beyond the holiday season.

Vertx fanny pack - The Vertx Everyday Fanny Plus is hands-free, roomy, and easy to customize. The interior Velcro panel lets you add organizers or secure personal-protection inserts, making it an ideal everyday field bag.

Tactical flashlight - A tactical flashlight is one of the most practical tools you can carry. The Foxtrot Everyday Carry flashlight from SIG SAUER’s Rose line is powerful, rechargeable, and designed with women in mind.

Emergency medical tools - Every field kit needs quality first-aid gear.

Fire and warmth tools - The Blackbeard Arc Lighter works in wind, rain, and almost any condition. It’s rechargeable and delivers up to 300 ignitions per charge.

Heated gloves - DSG’s heated glove liners make a smart stocking stuffer! Just charge them up and you’re ready whenever you need extra warmth, whether you’re ice fishing, snowmobiling, or spending long hours outdoors.

Everyday essentials - not everything in a field kit needs to be tactical! Emily advises that wipes, chapstick, a hydration stick, and high-protein snack can go a long way in everyday situations (and still make for great stocking stuffers!).

Visit mamabearsurvival.com for more information.

