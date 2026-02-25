HIS Dance Ensemble presents "ARK"

HIS Dance Academy offers a variety of pre-professional and recreational dance classes for students ages two years old through adulthood. Dancers also share the message of Christ through dance, with outreach opportunities through performances and showcases.

The Academy is proud to present "ARK" on Saturday, March 7 with 1 P.M. and 4 P.M. showtimes. An original ballet, ARK tells the story of Noah's Ark through the animals' perspectives. Noah will be portrayed by guest artist Seyong Kim.

A community night will be held the day before, Friday, March 6 at 6:30 P.M. Attendees of the community night will have a post-show meet and greet with the performers, as well as a Q&A session with show directors and Kim.

Tickets can be purchased in advanced for the Saturday performance at $20 for adults, $17 for seniors, and $15 for students. At the door tickets are $22 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $17 for students. All tickets for the community night are $30.

The performance will be held at the DeVos Center for Arts and Worship at Grand Rapids Christian High School, located at 2300 Plymouth Rd SE in Grand Rapids.

HIS Dance Ensemble Director and Dance Curriculum Director Tassia Johnson and Sarah Walters visited the Morning Mix with ensemble dancers Ezra Lee, Breckti Korican, Chaney Lewandowski, and Victory Wilson to share more and give a performance preview!

Visit dcaw.org to purchase tickets. For more information on HIS Dance Ensemble, visit hisdance.org.

