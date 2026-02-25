Help local families keep their heat on at this year's Walk For Warmth

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, over 21 million households nationwide were behind on paying energy bills as of the end of 2025. Roughly translating to one in six households, that means the risk of having a utility shut-off notice for gas, electric, and more is not only significantly higher, but puts these families at risk during lengthy cold weather periods.

Kent County Community Action and Consumers Energy are bringing their "Walk For Warmth" event on Saturday, February 28 with registration beginning at 8:30 A.M. and walk kicking off at 9:30 A.M. Members of the community are invited to walk a short perimeter around Community Action's building, starting at their entrance at 121 MLK Jr. St, then to Jefferson Ave.

The event is free to attend and family-friendly, although participants are encouraged to make a suggested donation of $25 to support the cause and help their local neighbors in need. Those who are unable to attend can still sponsor or donate.

Kent County Community Action Director Gustavo Perez and Consumers Energy Media Relations Specialist Trisha Bloembergen visited the Morning Mix to share more about how the community can get involved.

