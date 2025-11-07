Help hungry families Thanksgiving week with Meijer's Simply Give program

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Meijer's Simply Give program is a year-round initiative to continue to maintain stock across local food pantries. With the recent government shutdown affecting SNAP benefits, the need for food access is especially critical during this time.

Simply Give's Thanksgiving program is now in its fourth year, helping families that need food assistance during the holiday season. Meijer customers can purchase Meijer-brand items from November 23 through 27 of this year, with each purchase of a Meijer-brand item will providing a $1 contribution to the Thanksgiving program.

As part of Simply Give's year-round program, a $10 donation card can also be purchased at check-out, which is then converted to a food-only Meijer gift card. That gift card is then donated to a local pantry of the store's choosing.

Meijer Communications Manager Cara Lutz sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more.

