Hear Grand Rapids' hip-hop anthem live at Saturday's Grand Rapids Gold game

2025 marks 175 years of Grand Rapids as a city, and as the year comes to a close, there is a special opportunity to witness living history that make Beer City special.

"Grand Rapids, MI" is an anthem dedicated to the people and culture that make up Michigan's second-largest city. Performed by artists Sonny Ski, Ja'Leeyna Dooley, and Gwopped Up $peedy, the song has received praise online and is available to download on multiple platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The music video is also available to watch on YouTube.

The song will be performed during the Grand Rapids Gold game on December 27 as they face off against the Wisconsin Herd, bringing a chance for these local artists to perform during the game and witness history in the making.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 P.M., and game tickets are still available for purchase.

