Healthy Thanksgiving recipes from Meijer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Thanksgiving has its traditional turkey meal and sides, but it is also a great opportunity to keep the traditional flavors with healthy produce options.

Kelly McHugh, Meijer Nutrition Education Specialist, visited the Morning Mix with a sample of easy, healthy meals to add to your Thanksgiving dinner!

Roasted Carrots with Whipped Feta:

Ingredients:



1 1/2 pounds carrots (small to medium carrots are best)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper

Whipped Feta

Hot honey or honey for drizzling

1/4 cup chopped pistachios

Chopped fresh parsley, chives, and/or dill for garnish

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 425ºF. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Scrub carrots, peel, and if they are too big, cut them in half lengthwise. Place carrots on the baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, toss until well coated. Season with thyme, salt and pepper. Roast for 18 to 27 minutes depending on the size of your carrots, tossing them halfway through. They should be fork tender and caramelized on the outside. While the carrots are roasting, make the whipped feta. Blend feta in a food processor or blender until smooth. Spread the whipped feta onto a large serving platter. Place the roasted carrots on top of the whipped feta. Drizzle with hot honey, pistachios, and fresh herbs.

Cauliflower Stuffing

Ingredients:



4 tablespoons olive oil

1 head cauliflower cut into bite-size florets

1 cup diced yellow onion

1 cup diced baby Bella mushrooms

2 medium carrots peeled and diced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of Tarragon

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup celery

1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

2 teaspoons minced fresh sage

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup pecans

1/2 cup parmesan cheese or to taste

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 425° F. Spread cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots, and onions on a sheet pan. Pour 2-4 tablespoons of olive oil over vegetables and toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast in oven, stirring halfway through baking, for 25 minutes, until cauliflower begins to brown and vegetables are soft. Add celery and fresh herbs to a pan with olive oil and sauté for 4-5 minutes until celery is tender. After the vegetables on the sheet pan have roasted for the first 25 minutes, remove pan from oven. Add celery, and herbs to the sheet pan. Add cranberries and pecans to the sheet pan and toss everything together. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and return pan to the oven. Roast an additional 10-15 minutes until the vegetables are golden brown, the pecans are roasted, and the cheese is melted.

Fruit Turkey:

Beginning with a whole pear for the body; use fruit skewers to create a turkey tail.

Visit meijer.com for more recipes and information, or text HEALTH to 75049 to learn more about Nutrition by Meijer and their dietitians.

