Healthy tailgating recipes with Shanthi Appelo

Fall means that it's officially tailgating season, where weekends will be filled with team spirit, lawn chairs and the aroma of food grilling in the lot. Tailgates are as much about food and fun as they are about the big game, but planning a dish that satisfies a hungry crowd can feel overwhelming. Chips, hot dogs and burgers often dominate the spread, but those classics usually lack a nutritious edge.

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, shares a couple of fan-favorites while adding a little extra balance.

Healthier Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo chicken dip is a fan favorite at any tailgate — creamy, spicy and difficult to stop eating. This lighter version, made with cottage cheese and less cream cheese, keeps the flavor but dials back the heaviness. It also packs in more protein, making you feel satisfied with less. Serve with celery sticks, whole-grain crackers alongside the tortilla chips to mix in more wholesome dippers.

Serves: 8

Difficulty: Easy

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients



½ cup cottage cheese

½ block cream cheese

2 cans chicken, drained

1.5 cups cheddar cheese, shredded (pre-shredded cheese is more difficult to melt)

½ cup hot sauce (choose heat dependent on preference)

1/2 ranch dressing package

Green onions, chopped, for garnish



Instructions



In a blender or using an immersion blender, blend the cottage cheese to make it smooth. Place all ingredients into the slow cooker and heat on high for about an hour, until everything is melted. Stir well. Turn heat to low or warm while serving or serve in a bowl. Garnish with green onions.

Crispy Baked Wings

No tailgate is complete without wings. Deep-fried versions can leave everyone feeling sluggish before the first quarter even starts. Baking wings in the oven creates a similar crispy skin without the extra grease.

Apple and Caramelized Onion Bites

Baguette topped with sweet, caramelized onions and crisp apple slices offer a refreshing break from heavier fare. This dish strikes the balance of sweet, savory and crunchy.

Serves: 8

Difficulty: Medium

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients



1 baguette

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 medium yellow onions, sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 wheel Brie cheese

2 Honeycrisp apples, thinly sliced

Drizzle of balsamic reduction

Arugula for garnish

Instructions



Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Heat the oil in pan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté for 5 minutes or until starting to soften. Add salt, reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for about an hour, stirring every few minutes or until the onions are caramelized. If onions start to stick to the bottom of the pan, reduce the heat to low. Halve the baguette and drizzle oil on the cut surfaces. Toast for 12 minutes or until golden. Top baguette slices with a slice of brie, a spoonful of caramelized onions, a couple of apple slices and arugula. Drizzle with balsamic reduction. Cut into bite size pieces.

