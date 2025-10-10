Healthy tailgating recipes with Meijer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Tailgating season is here, and there are plenty of ways to combine good flavor with nutrition with recipes from Meijer. Try adding one to your next tailgate!

Pumpkin Chili

Ingredients:

1/2 Tablespoon olive oil

1 pound lean ground beef

1 green bell pepper diced

1 onion diced

2 Tablespoon chili powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

optional: 1/4-1/2 teaspoon Chipotle chili powder for extra smokiness & heat

1 28 oz can fire-roasted diced tomatoes (don’t drain)

1 15 oz can pumpkin puree (NOT pie filling)

1 15 oz can pinto beans, drained

1 15 oz can black beans, drained

1/2-1 cup water or broth as desired

For Garnish:

Chopped cilantro

Sliced green onions or snipped chives

Sliced jalapeno

Diced avocado

Sour cream, yogurt, cheddar cheese, or dairy-free cheese, as desired

Method:

Brown the meat. In a large pot or Dutch oven, brown ground beef in oil over medium heat 5-7 minutes, or until cooked through. Add Veggies & Seasonings. Once the meat is cooked, add the bell pepper, onion, and seasonings. Cook 4-5 minutes to soften the veggies. Add Pumpkin, Beans & Tomatoes. When the meat is cooked through and the veggies are tender, add tomatoes, pumpkin puree, and beans to the pot. Stir to combine. (This mixture will be THICK! Don’t worry, we’re not done yet!) Cover and simmer on medium-low heat 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally. If needed, feel free to add 1/2-1 cup water or broth (or more) to thin the chili out to your desired consistency. Don’t rush this simmering process, since it helps the flavor develop. Garnish. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and serve with your favorite chili toppings. Store leftover chili in an airtight container in the fridge up to 3-4 days, or freeze up to 2 months.

===

Cottage Cheese Queso (Serves 8)

Ingredients:

2 cups Meijer low-fat cottage cheese

1 cup Meijer shredded sharp cheddar cheese

½ cup Meijer milk

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon Meijer cornstarch

¼ teaspoon Meijer garlic powder

¼ teaspoon Meijer onion powder

¼ teaspoon Meijer smoked paprika

Pinch kosher salt

1 (10 ounce) can Meijer mild diced tomatoes & green chilies, drained

Baked tortilla chips, for serving

Method:



In a blender, combine cottage cheese, cheddar, nutritional yeast (if using), cornstarch and spices until smooth and creamy. Pour the mixture into a saucepan and heat over medium-low, stirring constantly until warmed through and slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in drained tomatoes and green chilies. Serve warm with tortilla chips. To reheat, arm gently on a portable burger or in a small slow cooker at the tailgate.

===

Chocolate and Pistachio Cookie Dough Bars (Makes 16 bars)

Ingredients:



1 (12 ounce) container pitted medjool dates

¼ cup Meijer creamy almond butter

2 tablespoons Frederik’s by Meijer pure maple syrup

2 teaspoons Meijer pure vanilla extract

Pinch kosher salt

2 cups oat flour

1/3 cup Meijer mini semi-sweet chocolate baking chips (small bowl)

1 cup Meijer roasted salted shelled pistachios, chopped (small bowl)

Topping:



2/3 cup Meijer mini sweet-sweet chocolate baking chips

1 tablespoon Meijer coconut oil

Garnish:



1/3 cup Meijer roasted salted shelled pistachios (small bowl)

Flaky sea salt, for garnish (optional) (small bowl)

Method:



Add date to a bowl and cover with boiling water. Allow to soften for 10 minutes. Drain and add to a food processor or high-speed blender. Blend until jam-like and sticky. Add almond butter, maple syrup, vanilla and salt and process until smooth. (do this step ahead – show ingredients) Add oat flour and process until combined. Transfer mixture to a bowl and fold in mini chocolate chips and pistachios. Line an 8x8 baking dish with parchment paper and add the dough. Press down to form an even layer; transfer to the freezer for 30 minutes to set. Make topping: melt chocolate chips and coconut oil in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until smooth (have melting on back burner stove in presentation kitchen). Pour over the base layer, sprinkle with pistachios and flaky sea salt (if using) and set in the fridge for 30 minutes. Remove from the fridge and slice into 16 bars.

Visit meijer.com for more recipes.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok