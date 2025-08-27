Healthy peach recipes with Shanthi Appelo

In Michigan, peach season lasts from mid-July through mid-September. It is the eighth top producer of peaches in the United States, and also offer a lot of health benefits, including vitamins C and A, potassium, and fiber. Peaches also contain polyphenols, which are plant compounds with antioxidant properties that can help reduce inflammation and protect the body against chronic diseases.

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, returns to the Mix to share three peach recipes:

Baked Peaches

Serves: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients



1 peach, halved, core removed

1.5 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ cup pecans, chopped

Optional: vanilla bean ice cream



Instructions



Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a bowl, mix melted butter, brown sugar, ground cinnamon and chopped pecans. On a lined baking sheet, place halved peaches and add the pecan mixture on top. Bake for 25 minutes or until fork tender. Serve with vanilla bean ice cream or Greek yogurt if desired.

Peach Crumble Recipe

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients



1 peach, diced

1.5 Tbsp. brown sugar

¼ cup oats

¼ cup oat flour (can substitute with white flour)

½ tsp. vanilla extract

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1 pinch kosher salt



Instructions



Preheat oven to 350°F. In small ramekins, divide up the diced peaches. In a bowl, add sugar, oats, flour, vanilla and butter. Mix until well combined. Add the crumble on top of peaches. Bake for 25 minutes until golden. Enjoy with a scoop of ice cream or spoonful of Greek yogurt if desired.

Peach Panzanella Salad

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Difficulty: Medium

Ingredients:



2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

2 ripe but firm peaches, pitted and sliced

2 cups Campari tomatoes, quartered

2 slices sourdough, cubed

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

4 oz fresh mozzarella, sliced

½ cup fresh basil

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, minced



Instructions:



Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and grill over medium-high heat. Once grill is hot, grill peaches for 2 minutes on each side until lightly charred. In a bowl, toss cubed sourdough with 2 tablespoons of olive oil along with oregano, salt and pepper. Place tossed bread on a lined baking sheet and bake for 10-15 minutes until crisp and golden. While bread is baking, sprinkle some salt over tomatoes and onions. Make the dressing by combining 4 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar, minced garlic along with salt and pepper to taste. In a large bowl, combine tomatoes, onion, mozzarella, toasted bread, grilled peach slices and basil. Toss with dressing and serve immediately so the bread doesn’t get soggy.

