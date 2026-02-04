Healthy game day appetizers with Shanthi Appelo

If you're still maintaining those New Year's Resolutions surrounding health, that doesn't mean that events like the big game mean you have to opt out of snacking.

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, returned to the Morning Mix to share tips and recipes for swapping out popular game day snacks for healthier choices!

Instead of traditional fried chips, offer popcorn, baked pita chips, roasted chickpeas, or thinly sliced bell peppers or cucumbers.

Burgers can be swapped out for burger skewers with beef, cheese, pickles, and a cherry tomato. You can also use black bean or lentil patties or portobello mushroom burgers. For extra nutrition, consider using whole-grain slider buns or lettuce wraps.

For dips, consider trading sour cream or mayonnaise bases for plain Greek yogurt with a ranch seasoning packet, blended cottage cheese, hummus, or pre-portioned six-layer dips. It doesn't lose the creaminess of traditional dips while adding protein and reducing saturated fats.

Smashed Gyoza Bites

These crispy shrimp dumplings strike that sweet spot between comfort food and mindful eating. Instead of deep-frying, the wontons are pan-seared in a small amount of high-smoke-point oil, giving you golden, crackly edges while keeping things lighter. Folding these in half removes the extra skill and effort of crimping traditional gyoza. Served with a bright, zesty soy-lime dipping sauce, these dumplings deliver lean protein, bold flavors and a nice crunch.

Serves: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:



½ lb. chopped raw peeled tail-off shrimp

½ cup chopped scallions

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. oyster sauce

2 tsp. Thai seasoning paste

1 Tbsp. sambal oelek

2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. lime juice

3 garlic cloves, finely minced

Wonton wrappers

1 tablespoon high-smoke-point neutral cooking oil (such as vegetable oil)

For the sauce: 3 Tbsp. soy sauce, 1 tsp. sambal oelek, 2 tsp. lime juice and ½ tsp. Thai seasoning paste



Instructions:



Stir together the shrimp, scallions, soy sauce, oyster sauce, Thai seasoning paste, sambal oelek, sugar, garlic and black pepper in a large bowl. Place 1 tablespoon of the filling on a wonton wrapper. Smear the filling in an even layer on half the wrapper using a spoon, then fold over. Repeat with the remaining filling and wrappers. Coat a large pan over medium heat with oil until the oil shimmers. Work in batches and add the dumplings to the pan. Cook until the bottoms are crispy, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until the wrappers crisp up, about 1 minute. Serve with a dipping sauce.

Focusing on prevention like healthy eating and exercise can lead to lower health care costs and more affordable insurance for all. Learn about Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s (BCBSM) commitment to affordability here .

For more recipes and health information, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.

