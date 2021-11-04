Healthy food options for busy families on the go

Life has come back to normal and in full swing with school and after school activities such as sports, music or clubs.

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French shares some great food options for families on the go and making healthy choices when it comes to busy lives.

Mary’s Gone Crackers

Real Thins Sea Salt - $3.99 | Real Thins Chipotle - $3.99 | Herb Crackers - $4.59 | Super Seed Classic - $4.59

Mary’s Gone Crackers is proud to offer the tastiest organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO crackers on the market since 2004, proving that gluten-free does not mean have to mean taste-free!

Available in 14 varieties, Mary’s is designed to fuel active and health-conscious lifestyles with delicious and nutritious allergen-friendly snacks.

Tyson

Tyson® Simply Roasted Chicken Breast Strips - $4.49 | Tyson® Simply Roasted Fajita Chicken Breast Strips - $4.49 | Tyson® Simply Roasted Parmesan Herb Chicken Breast Strips - $4.49

Easy ways to whip up delicious meals packed with protein that require little prep time.

Tyson Simply Roasted Chicken is made with 100% All Natural, No Antibiotics Ever boneless and skinless chicken breasts that are lightly seasoned and roasted with simple ingredients.

It provides 20g of protein per serving and is fully cooked and ready in under 10 minutes.

Add it to salads and pastas and can be easily made into the main dish by pairing with a favorite side like rice or veggies.

Go to Tyson.com to find recipe inspiration or make your favorite recipe simpler using Tyson Simply Roasted Chicken.

SpoonfulONE

SpoonfulONE Mix-ins ($8.99 / 5 pack) | SpoonfulONE Strawberry Puffs ($8.99 for a 5 pack) | SpoonfulONE Blueberry Oat Crackers ($8.99 for a 5 pack)

For the babies and toddlers in your family, SpoonfulONE offers a range of early allergen introduction products for smarter snacking.

Food allergies have doubled over the last generation and these products make mom and dad's lives easier by conveniently and safely introducing gentle amounts of 16 of the most common food allergens into their baby's immune system to help them grow accustomed to each of the foods.

They can help reduce the risk of developing a food allergy when eaten early and often.

These pediatrician recommended products are backed by science and come in a variety of forms including the Mix-ins, which can be added to a bottle or mixed into food.

They also offer Puffs and Oat Crackers for on-the-go snacking that you can feel good about.

KÖE

KÖE Kombucha Tropical - $3.49 | KÖE Kombucha Watermelon - $3.49 | KÖE Kombucha Mango - $3.49 | KÖE Kombucha Strawberry Lemonade - $3.49

KÖE Kombucha is the only kombucha that's fruit-forward, USDA Organic, and packed with probiotics.

KÖE is shelf-stable, tastes like sparkling fruit juice but contains live probiotics, which support the immune system, digestion, clear skin, and, surprisingly brain function, and has just 35 calories and 15mg of caffeine.

All seven KÖE flavors are vegan, gluten-free, certified Kosher, and made with black tea, natural fruit flavors, and purees, and a touch of 100% organic cane sugar.

To find details on all of these healthy food options head to @momhint on Instagram.