Healthy dessert recipes with Shanthi Appelo

Food is fuel, as well as an outlet for providing joy, culture, and connection. It's easy to reach for sweet treats when a craving hits, but finding healthier options that also satisfy cravings are important.

BCBS of Michigan registered dietitian and health & wellness spokesperson, Shanthi Appelo, shares a couple of options to try at home:

Dark Chocolate-covered Filled Dates

This frozen combination of minimally processed ingredients mimics the flavor and texture of popular candy bars. Hazelnuts and cashew butter provide healthy fats, while dark chocolate brings a slew of antioxidants to the table. Simply fill dates with nut butter, dip or drizzle with melted dark chocolate, cover with nuts and freeze. Cashew butter can be substituted with peanut, almond or other nut or seed butters. Likewise, different chopped nuts can be used for toppings.

Fruit Shaved Ice

Fruit shaved ice is a lighter, antioxidant-rich, naturally sweet alternative to shaved ice or sorbet. This shaved frozen treat relies on the natural sweetness of ripe fruit. Strawberries are loaded with vitamin C, fiber and phytonutrients that support heart health and reduce inflammation. Kiwis, mangoes and peaches also work beautifully. After a simple prep of freezing the fruit, it comes together in less than 5 minutes by simply grating and adding toppings.

Grilled Fruit

Fruits that are firm — not overripe — taste great on the grill. When fruit meets the flame, its sweet component allows for caramelization that produces complex flavors. If you don’t have a grill or weather isn’t permitting, try air-frying the fruit at 390 degrees F for 5 to 10 minutes or until caramelized.

