Healthy and simple summer snacks to keep kids energized
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 11:41:37-04
Work an appetite during your swim or just looking for a mid-day snack? Check out these yummy and easy snacks you can make to keep the kids fueled all summer long!
- Watermelon on a Stick
- Yogurt and Honey
- Trail Mix
- Nature's Cereal
- Frozen Grapes
- Popsicles
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.