Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Healthy and simple summer snacks to keep kids energized

Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 11:41:37-04

Work an appetite during your swim or just looking for a mid-day snack? Check out these yummy and easy snacks you can make to keep the kids fueled all summer long!

  • Watermelon on a Stick
  • Yogurt and Honey
  • Trail Mix
  • Nature's Cereal
  • Frozen Grapes
  • Popsicles
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward