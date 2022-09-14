Head up north for some family fun at Soaring Eagle properties

Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

Country Weekend is September 16 and 17. Create country magnets and get moving with hopscotch and try your hand at the country word scramble. Remember to book a stay just by heading to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

On September 23 and 24, it's Take Me Out to the Ball Game Weekend. Kids will be able to make jerseys and baseball magnets. A Couple of activities include a baseball pitching game and a baseball word search.

Join Soaring Eagle Waterpark if you dare for the Spooktacular Buffet every Friday and Saturday at the Family Restaurant starting September 30. Not only will there be food, but get ready for crystal engravings, face painting, balloon twisting, Baffling Bill the magician, trick-or-treating, and so much more.

Moving from Halloween to Christmas! A Johnny Mathis Christmas is coming to the Entertainment Hall on December 3. Celebrating his 66th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards. He'll be performing some of his greatest Christmas hits and personal favorites.

Switching to a different genre, Loverboy with special guest Night Ranger will be coming to the casino and resort on December 9. For more than 40 years, Loverboy has been "Working For The Weekend," delighting audiences around the world. With their trademark red leather pants, bandanas, big rock round and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums.

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush, and Plush come to Soaring Eagle's outdoor stage on September 23. Alice in Chains is an American rock band from Seattle, formed in 1987 by guitarist and vocalist Jerry Cantrell and Drummer Sean Kinney. They rose to international fame as part of the grunge movement of the early 90s and have sold over 30 million records worldwide. Tickets are still available to purchase.

Get ready for Bourbon and Bacon on September 24. Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will transform its Entertainment Hall into a delicious sampling fest! Try tastes of bacon-themed food from the area's top restaurants along with a drink pack of top spirits and mixers. For VIPs, it's $125 at the door, which opens at 6 p.m. General admission

is $75 at the door, and doors open at 6:30.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.