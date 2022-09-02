Watch Now
Head to KDL for The Vibe: A Fundraiser for Kentwood's Adaptive Recreation Programs

The event takes place September 8
Posted at 12:00 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 12:00:21-04

Kentwood is a unique place because its Parks and Recreation Department offers not only general recreation but something called adaptive recreation. A celebration and fundraiser are happening next week to help further enhance those adaptive recreation programs on September 8.

During the celebration, people can partake in the following activities:

  • 6:30 p.m. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, mingle and browse the silent auction, and giving wall
  • 7:15 p.m. Guest speaker Lee "Coach" Montgomery and dinner from Cooking for Comfort
  • 8 p.m. Entertainment by Moonshot Band, desserts, yard games, silent auction, and giving wall

The Vibe: A Fundraiser for Kentwood's Adaptive Recreation Programs will take place from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch.

Tickets cost $40 per person.

To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit KentwoodVibe.com or (616)-656-5270.

