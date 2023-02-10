Have a need for speed? Join the West Michigan Speedskating Club

The West Michigan Speedskating Club is known for its skaters' need for speed and their grace on the ice. They're also known for their skilled coach, Mark Jastrzembski, who is celebrating his 33rd year of teaching ice speedskating, and always encourages those looking to learn something new to come out on the ice.

The West Michigan Speedskating Club is home to skaters of all ages, from 5-year-olds to men over 70 like Coach Jastrzembski. The only qualifier is that skaters must be able to make it one lap around the rink without aid or falling.

Many of their members are youth skaters learning the basics, highly competitive skaters, or recreational skaters just looking for a great aerobic workout.

No need to own speedskates either, they're provided and free to use by the Speedskating Club.

The West Michigan Speedskating Club meets and teaches ice speedskating lessons at the following dates, times, and locations:

Griff's Icehouse: Tuesdays, 6-7:30 p.m.

Muskegon Lakeshore Sports Centre: Mondays, 6:45 to 8 p.m.

Muskegon Luge and Adventure Park: Wednesdays, 6:45 to 7:15 (weather permitting)



Learn more by visiting westmichspeedskating.wixsite.com/wmsc.