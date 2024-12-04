Have a holly-jolly vacation at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Holly Jolly Dayz

During the month of December, enjoy "Holly Jolyl Dayz." All the cheer and festivities start on Friday! From 4 to 5:30 p.m., there will be crafts in the lobby, from 5 to 6 a hot cocoa car, and from 6 to 9, caricatures are back. Find the rest of the Holly Jolly Dayz schedule on their website and Facebook page.

Gift Cards

A visit to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel isn't your average cookie-cutter gift. Choose from a variety of gift card options or create a dollar value of your own. Receive a $20 VIP gift card with the purchase of any themed gift card. Order by calling 1-877-2EAGLE2 today.

Splash Saver

Ready for another great deal? take advantage of the Splash Saver! For just $60, get four waterpark day passes and one large pizza. To reserve your passes, call (989)-817-4801.

Fall into Winter

Planning a birthday celebration in November or December? Soaring Eagle has you covered with their Fall Into Winter birthday savings. From now through December 31, enjoy 35 percent off birthday parties and $20 off Cabana parties.

Make your birthday unforgettable with family, friends, and tons of fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer, so book your party by calling (989)-817-4825.

Moms and Tots

Looking for something fun to do with the little ones? Bring them to the waterpark for a day full of fun. Day passes only cost $15 for those ages 4 and up, and children under three get in free. The offer is valid Monday through Thursday only.

The Retreat

If you're looking for a place to stay that allows for a little more room, consider The Retreat at Soaring Eagle. This space features European design influences and bold colors, offering unlimited flexibility with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options. All suites feature kitchen and living areas, refrigerators, microwaves, dishwashers, and a private washer and dryer to make an extended stay at The Retreat feel like home.

Walk out the door, and you're in the middle of everything. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is adjacent to The Retreat and Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is less than two miles away. Book a room today at retreatatsoaringeagle.com.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.