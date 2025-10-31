Happy Halloween! Crafts to enjoy for all ages during the holiday weekend

Yarn Pumpkins

Balloons

Yarn (any color)

Sticks, about 2-3 inches in length

Liquid glue

Gloves

Yarn pumpkins are a fun way to add some fall flair to your home, and they can be enjoyed throughout the season! The craft is a bit messy, so a tablecloth and gloves will reduce cleanup time afterward.

Create a mixture of 3 parts glue and 1 part water. Stir it until the mixture is combined. Next, blow up a balloon where it's just big enough to be about the size of a cantaloupe.

Take the yarn, and dunk it into the glue mixture. Once the yarn is completely immersed in the mixture, pull out the end of the string, and push down the excess glue with your (gloved) hands. Once the excess glue is removed, wrap the yarn around the pumpkin.

When the pumpkin is finished being wrapped, let it sit and dry for 24-48 hours.

Before popping the balloon on the inside, push down on the open parts of the balloon to loosen the yarn so the pumpkin doesn't collapse on itself. When the balloon is removed, put a small stick in one of the open areas to create a pumpkin.

Halloween Suncatcher

Clear Contact Paper

Tissue Paper, multiple colors, cut up into squares

Sharpie or a template for the suncatcher

Take a piece of contact paper and place it on the table sticky-side up. Then, place the paper template onto the sticky paper to create a border, or use a Sharpie to trace out the suncatcher outline.

Next, take the square pieces of tissue paper and stick them inside the border. Use multiple colors if you wish!

Once the design is complete, take another piece of contact paper and place it sticky-side down on top of the design. Smooth out the paper and cut out the design.

Use tape to put it onto the window and watch the pretty colors glow!

Pumpkin Portraits

Acrylic Paint

Paintbrushes

Pumpkins of any size and color

Pumpkin carving can get quite messy (and stinky,) so ditch the guts and carving knives with some paint and brushes. Use this opportunity to paint yourself, friends, or family, in their jack-o-lantern form!

