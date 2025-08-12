Happy Cat Cafe hosting birthday bash

The Happy Cat Cafe has been serving coffee, cats, and community for eight years. Nestled at 447 Division Ave in the heart of Grand Rapids, the business combines a love of coffee with cuddly cats thanks to their partnership with Fig and Friends Animal Rescue.

Fig and Friends gives adoptable cats a safe environment to hang out, socialize with people, and hopefully find their forever home.

In celebration of their business, the Happy Cat Cafe is hosting a birthday bash to celebrate the work they have provided to the Grand Rapids area. The festivities will be at their storefront on Sunday, August 17 from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M., featuring kittens, cake, crafts, games, vendors, and a food truck will be available.

A ticket for a 30-minute visit to the cat lounge begins at $10. Space is limited and advanced purchases are required to participate. All proceeds will benefit Fig and Friends.

Kati Quarto, owner of Happy Cat Cafe, visited the Morning Mix and brought two furry friends with her to discuss the event!

Visit happycatgr.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

