Happy 15th Birthday, Vivant Brewery!

Voted "Best Brewery in Grand Rapids", Vivant Brewery has been bringing European-inspired brewing and environmental sustainability to the community for 15 years. Featuring an eclectic menu that includes poutine and gelato, the business is celebrating their 15th anniversary with a weekend of festivities on Friday, December 19 and Saturday, December 20.

A special caroling performance will be held by Mitten Brass from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. on both days. Outside of these performances, Vivant's menu will feature food specials and holiday-themed cocktails. An anniversary ale is also returning to commemorate the event.

While the festivities and Mitten Brass performances are free to attend, reservations are recommended and can be made in advance online. The restaurant is located at 925 Cherry Street between Diamond and Eastern.

Vivant Brewery's Founder and CEO, Jason Spaulding, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the business' growth and what attendees can expect this weekend.

