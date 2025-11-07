Hand2Hand provides meals to students facing weekend hunger

Hand2Hand is a nonprofit that provides food to West Michigan students over weekends and extended breaks. They work alongside churches, businesses, and schools to put items together in an assembly-line fashion, then deliver the bags to those who need it.

With the recent government shutdown affecting SNAP benefits for West Michigan families, the need for food is critical. Community members can get involved by signing up for Hand2Hand's community packing events, which are held multiple times a month. Individuals may arrive at Hand2Hand's office in Jenison, located at 306 Chicago Drive, to help assemble meals that will be delivered later in the week. Community packing events are open to all ages, although spots are to be reserved for children 10 and up.

Besides assembling bags of food, Hand2Hand accepts monetary donations to purchase food for the weekend meals. Donations can be accepted on a one-time or recurring basis, or physical food donations can be dropped of at the Jenison office between 9 A.M. and 4 P.M. Monday through Thursday. Products with an expiration date beyond January 1, 2026 are in need.

Local businesses such as Arnie's Bakery and King Milling Company have recently donated fresh loaves of bread to Hand2Hand students as well, ensuring that the need for food during this time is a community-wide response.

Visit h2hkids.org for more information, or Email info@h2hkids.org for additional inquiries. You can also follow Hand2Hand on Facebook.

