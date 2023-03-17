Gut-Friendly Recipes: Summer Salad

GRAND RAPIDS — Millions of people battle Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis and now there is a new resource to help with their diet. It's called Gut Friendly Recipes which offers more than 500 recipes through free access to several different 7-day meal plans. Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis are forms of IBD where people deal with inflammation in all parts of their digestive tract along with many more symptoms.

U of M Health West Executive Chef, Jacqui Diamon, and Registered Dietitian Bre Bock are helping make one of the many delicious recipes offered in the new Gut Friendly Recipes program. Check out the summer salad recipe here.

These tasty recipes can help IBD patients and the whole community get ready for the upcoming Take Steps Walk happening this June 24th. The walk takes off at Millennium Park with a brand new experience walking through the IBD patient journey. Join a team and donate here.