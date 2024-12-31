Guiding Light hosting 'Guiding Light Live' event in February

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Guiding Light gives both men and women hope during some of their darkest days: when they're dealing with homelessness and addiction.

For nearly 100 years, Guiding Light has been helping people recover from addiction in West Michigan, and they recently expanded their programming to include a new women's program. The residential treatment program envelops these individuals with compassion, support, and opportunity. Guiding Light gives them the tools they need to walk out changed, and share their gifts with the world.

For over 95 years, Guiding Light has served individuals struggling with hopelessness, homelessness, hunger, and addiction. Guiding Light is dedicated to helping men and women wake up to new life as they recover from addiction and the associated chaos of a life consumed by substance abuse.

Recently, Guiding Light launched a Women’s Recovery program, an intensive residential recovery program designed specifically for women. The four-to-six-month inpatient residential recovery program combines life coaching, therapy, support groups, spiritual direction, family support, community, and resources to equip women to stay sober and live life in a new way where they are awake, in community, empowered, and hard at work.

The men and women's programs are free for participants thanks to the generosity of the Grand Rapids community. However, Guilding Light is always accepting donations and monetary gifts to continue to serve those in need in the Grand Rapids area.

To help fund these programs, Guiding Light will be hosting a music fundraiser, Guiding Light Live, on February 15, 2025. Join them at St. Cecilia Music Center from 4 to 6 p.m. to listen to many talented acts from across West Michigan.

Tickets for that event cost $40 each and can be purchased at guidinglightworks.org/live.

Learn more on how to help by visiting guidinglightworks.org or calling (616) 451-0236.

