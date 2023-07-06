GRPL bookmobile brings resources to families who can't access the library

Reading is such a great way to enjoy long summer days, and the Grand Rapids Public Library is making sure everyone has something to read with their bookmobile.

For many families in West Michigan, getting to a library building can be a challenge. However, thanks to the GRPL bookmobile, important library resources are brought to neighborhoods, communities, and individuals across Grand Rapids.

The Bookmobile provides:



library card registration

library resources and information

giveaways

lawn games

outdoor furniture

To find out where the bookmobile will be next, visit grpl.org/mobile-library.