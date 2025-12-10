Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GRPD vs. GRFD annual charity hockey game returns for fifth year

This year's annual game will take place at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, December 13 at 12:30 P.M.
GRFD vs. GRPD Hockey Fundraiser
For the past four years, the Grand Rapids police and fire departments have hosted a charity hockey game at Van Andel Arena. Bringing the community together for a good cause, these events also serve as an opportunity for these departments to connect with members of the community. In 2024, the game raised $8,000 from ticket sales alone.

This year's annual game will take place at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, December 13 at 12:30 P.M. Attendees for this game will also be able to attend the Griffins game later that evening at 7 P.M. as they face off against rivals Rockford Icehogs.

The charity beneficiary for the 2025 game is the Muscular Dystrophy Association, where $7 from each ticket goes towards the MDA.

Tickets range in price from $24 to $33, although your specific game seat will not matter for the GRPD vs. GRFD game; only the Griffins game. Visit griffinshockey.com to purchase yours!

