GRPD vs. GRFD annual charity hockey game returns for fifth year

For the past four years, the Grand Rapids police and fire departments have hosted a charity hockey game at Van Andel Arena. Bringing the community together for a good cause, these events also serve as an opportunity for these departments to connect with members of the community. In 2024, the game raised $8,000 from ticket sales alone.

This year's annual game will take place at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, December 13 at 12:30 P.M. Attendees for this game will also be able to attend the Griffins game later that evening at 7 P.M. as they face off against rivals Rockford Icehogs.

The charity beneficiary for the 2025 game is the Muscular Dystrophy Association, where $7 from each ticket goes towards the MDA.

Tickets range in price from $24 to $33, although your specific game seat will not matter for the GRPD vs. GRFD game; only the Griffins game. Visit griffinshockey.com to purchase yours!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok