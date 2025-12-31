Greenville High School brings cornhole to high school athletics

Cornhole is a Midwest tradition where at first glance, the rules appear simple: pair off with one other person and take turns underhand-tossing bean bags into the opposing team's elevated board that contains one hole. The closer the bean bag is to the hole - or make it inside - the better your score. While it is a fun yard game to play during barbecues, beaches, or even indoors, the sport has recently taken off at the local high school level.

In Michigan, students from Greenville High School have created a Mid-Michigan Cornhole Club to give students an opportunity to try a low-impact sport. The Club's reach isn't limited to just Greenville, however. They accept members across the state, where sportsmanship and community come together in a fun way.

Due to the infancy of the Club, they are only available on Facebook for those looking for more information or to connect. New members and all playing levels are welcome to participate.

Members of the Mid-Michigan Cornhole Club visited the Morning Mix to share more.

