Great Lakes Music Camp returns for third year

Music education is an enriching experience, although many programs come at a hefty price point, offer large class sizes, or are located far away.

In West Michigan, Great Lakes Music Camp has been offering acoustic-specific study, instruction, and engagement at Camp Blodgett Loeks Retreat Center in West Olive for the past two years. This year's camp will run from October 2 through 5.

The program is open to students of all ages and skill levels with small class sizes, ensuring that each student receives individualized attention with instructors. Additionally, jam sessions and performances are offered during the three-day camp experience.

The camp program ranges in price from $100 to $500 per student. Scholarship opportunities are available.

Jason Wheeler, Executive Director of Great Lakes Music, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the program's growth.

Visit greatlakesmusic.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok