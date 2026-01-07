Grandville fourth-grader wins National American Miss Jr. PreTeen title

National American Miss (NAM) is a scholarship pageant organization serving girls and women from the ages of four to 39. NAM fosters positive self-image and confidence, ensuring that every participant's natural beauty is celebrated.

Greenleigh Blankenship, a fourth-grader at Century Park Learning Center in Grandville, was crowned National American Miss Jr. Pre-Teen in November 2025. She received the title at the national level in Orlando, Florida, which includes a monetary prize of $5,000.

This isn't Greenleigh's first national title, however! She was crowned National Princess in November 2023 with a talent in dance and dedication to leadership in her school as the "Junior Survivor" representative for Grandville High School's "Senior Survival" fundraiser. The fundraiser partners alongside one other elementary school student and one GHS senior as the senior class support the community through fundraising opportunities during a week-long competition.

Outside of dance and academics, Greenleigh's platform is "Greenleigh's Positivity Project", where notes of affirmation and gifts are given to kids in the greater Grand Rapids area to help them build their self-confidence. Additionally, she has made and sold over 500 hand-made friendship bracelets and donates all proceeds to different charities across West Michigan.

Greenleigh spoke with Michelle about the road to a second national title and what to expect as she serves in this ambassador role for 2026.

For more information, visit namiss.com.

