Grand Rapids woman's WWII story featured in PBS documentary

"Even in war, humanity survives through kindness, resilience, and bravery." - Marian Takens

Marian Takens grew up as one of eight children. Originally from Grand Rapids, her family left Michigan during the Great Depression to the Netherlands. But as WWII broke out in Europe, the Takens family became trapped in the country - leaving Marian's father to become a key figure in the Dutch Resistance.

The family account will be featured in a special documentary to be aired on PBS. "The Long Way Home" documents the power of the Takens' resilience and hope, and reminding audiences that compassion and empathy still matter in times of conflict.

"The Long Way Home" was produced by Michigan-based Changing Tomorrow and in partnership with Purpose-Driven Productions. It will premiere on PBS Tuesday, November 11 at 11 P.M., with an encore presentation scheduled for Sunday, November 16 at 1 P.M. The documentary will also be available nationally on the PBS app.

Marian and Director/Producer Tina Miller visited the Morning Mix to discuss the film and importance of the Takens' story.

To support further distribution, donations can be made online at givebutter.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok