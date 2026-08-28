Grand Rapids Taco Fest Returns to Riverside Park This Weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is gearing up for one of its tastiest weekends of the summer. Grand Rapids Taco Fest returns to Riverside Park Friday through Sunday, August 28–30, bringing three days of tacos, tequila, live entertainment and family fun to the city.

The three-day festival features more than 30 taco vendors, giving attendees the chance to sample a wide variety of tacos and Mexican-inspired dishes from local and regional restaurants and food trucks. Beyond the food, guests can catch live entertainment across two stages, Lucha Libre wrestling, artisan vendors, a Kids Zone, lawn games and more.

Organizers designed the festival with something for taco lovers of all ages. Admission is free for children under 10, as well as for military, police and fire personnel. Tickets are available in advance on Eventbrite or at the entrance on the day of the event.

Festival hours run Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Click here for tickets and information.