Grand Rapids Santa Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting return this Saturday

The Gentex Santa Parade and annual Tree Lighting Ceremony are once again set to occur on the same day, officially kicking off the Christmas season in downtown Grand Rapids!

The events will take place Saturday, November 22. The Santa Parade is the first of the evening's festivities, beginning at 5 P.M. at the intersection of Division Ave and Michigan St. and ending at Rosa Parks Circle, where the tree lighting ceremony will occur around 6:45 P.M.

This year's Parade will feature over 50 entries, ranging from marching bands to floats. Santa Claus will even make an appearance!

The tree lighting ceremony will feature activities leading up to the formal lighting, including a photobooth, live snowglobe, food and beverages, and more. This year's tree is from Lake City and stands at nearly 40 feet tall.

There will be plenty of other activities along Monroe Center that evening! Local businesses will be featuring food and beverages and opening up their shops to get your holiday shopping on, including limited-edition holiday finds, arts and crafts, and free samples.

Visit grandrapidsmi.gov for more information on the evening's festivities and full event lineup.

