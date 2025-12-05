Grand Rapids Rise present second "Game Changers" event

The Grand Rapids Rise have only been a team for three years in Grand Rapids, but the community impact goes beyond years, especially for young girls and women across West Michigan.

The organization is hosting the second "Game Changers" event on Monday, December 15 at Van Andel Arena from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. It is a free empowerment event that inspires the next generation of female leaders by featuring stories and connections from Rise players to female fourth grade students and above. While designed as a school field trip event, all education types including public, private, charter, and homeschool, are invited to attend.

Educators and parents can register their student online.

Coach Cathy George sat down with Michelle to share more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok