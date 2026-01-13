Grand Rapids Rise prepare for 2026 home opener

The Grand Rapids Rise have only been a team for two seasons, but the community impact and influence on young female athletes has been tremendous in such a short period of time. For their upcoming third season, the team has five returning players from the previous season, including inaugural season libero Camila Gomez returning to the player lineup.

The home opener for the third season will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, January 14 at Van Andel Arena. The game begins at 7 P.M. as the Rise host the Columbus Fury. This home opener comes off a season-opening road trip in the southern United States.

For tomorrow's game, if the Rise win, fans in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday home game on March 18!

Cathy George, Grand Rapids Rise Head Coach and Vice President of Volleyball Operations, returned to the Morning Mix to discuss the team's growth and what the organization is looking forward to this season.

Visit grrise.com for more information and to purchase game tickets.

