Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show brings fresh ideas for 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

A new year can bring a new idea or change, whether that be in one's personal life or even within their living environment. The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Home Show is the perfect opportunity to get ideas for your next big project, or network with businesses to get the ball rolling on your projects for 2026 and beyond.

This year's Remodeling and New Home Show will once again be at DeVos Place this Friday, January 9 through Sunday, January 11. Whether you are looking to undertake small repairs or build your dream home, the show features something for everyone with nearly 200 exhibitors in the fields of construction, renovation, and addition.

This year's show will feature seminars on repairs and design ideas, including a seminar lead by Jenn Largesse from "This Old House". The show will also feature an interactive designer showcase where guests can physically walk through rooms and be inspired for their next project.

Event times vary depending on the day:



Friday: 12 P.M. - 8 P.M.

Saturday: 10 A.M. - 8 P.M.

Sunday: 11 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages six to 14. Multi-day adult tickets are also available for purchase in advance for any two days or all three days at $18 each.

Visit buildremodelgr.com for more information and to purchase tickets. You can also follow them on Facebook.

